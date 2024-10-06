Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $167,657.76 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $22.04 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACM Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $8,640,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $4,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

