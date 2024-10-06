Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,800.00.

Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$340.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 24,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$5,320.00.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of PKT opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$156.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

