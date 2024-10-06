Insider Buying: East 33 Limited (ASX:E33) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

East 33 Limited (ASX:E33 – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Courtney bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,172.41).

East 33 Stock Performance

About East 33

East 33 Limited produces, processes, and supplies rock oysters in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Oyster Farming, Distribution, and Sundry Units segments. It engages in the growing and wholesaling of live oysters; wholesale and retail distribution of oysters; provision of restaurant services; selling of liquor to retail customers; and online sales of oysters and complimentary products.

