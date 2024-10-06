Insider Buying: Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Acquires A$18,840.00 in Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,840.00 ($12,993.10).
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
