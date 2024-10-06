Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Acquires 213,800 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 213,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,530.88.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

APM opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

Featured Stories

