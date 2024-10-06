Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Acquires 213,800 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 213,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,530.88.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
APM opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on APM
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.