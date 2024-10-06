Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $247.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $376.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.24.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

