Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

