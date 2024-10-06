Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,426,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.