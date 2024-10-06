Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $390.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

HD opened at $408.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.23. The company has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $88,708,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

