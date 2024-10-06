Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HTH opened at $31.28 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

