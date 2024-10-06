Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.89 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

