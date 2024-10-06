HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

