Head to Head Comparison: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) vs. Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Hennessy Advisors 22.53% 6.89% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Highest Performances and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Highest Performances and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Hennessy Advisors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $81.59 million 2.86 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Hennessy Advisors $27.13 million 2.79 $4.77 million $0.68 14.47

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Highest Performances.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Highest Performances on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

