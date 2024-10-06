HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FlexShopper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 26,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,410.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $64,830. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

