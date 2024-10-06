Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $184.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $184.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,579.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.