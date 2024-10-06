GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $855,800.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $422,005.32.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $156.33 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

