GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.6545901 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94. In related news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$364,304.22. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 987,224 shares of company stock worth $48,703,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
