Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
