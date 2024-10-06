Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Genesco Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

About Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 57.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Genesco by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

