Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Transactions at Generac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.