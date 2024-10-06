Genenta Science’s (GNTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genenta Science Price Performance

GNTA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.