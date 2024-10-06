FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Addex Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
