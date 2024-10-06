FS Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

FSBW stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.