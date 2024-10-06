Financial Review: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Rafael”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 110.29 $316.64 million $5.02 5.45 Rafael $280,000.00 175.50 -$1.88 million ($1.20) -1.67

Volatility and Risk

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 179.79% 17.11% 11.11% Rafael -5,329.44% -36.57% -34.92%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Rafael

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also involved in developing Promitil, a molecule designed for the targeted delivery of mitomycin-C in a proprietary prodrug form, completed Phase 1B clinical studies; Folate-targeted Promitil (Promi-Fol) which is aimed at local treatment (intravesical) of superficial bladder cancer; and Promi-Dox, a highly potent dual drug liposome with MLP and doxorubicin targeting a potential basket of tumors. In addition, it engages in the development of surgical and procedural devices, including orthopedic arthroscopy instrumentation. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.