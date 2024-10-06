Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Evertz Technologies Limited Sells 2,529 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$34,126.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited purchased 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,991.82.

ET stock opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.48. Evertz Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$11.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of C$899.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of C$111.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

