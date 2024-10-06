Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $97,077.42 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $97,077.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,310 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $7,074.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

