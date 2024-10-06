Evercore ISI Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

