Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $39,862.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00.

Etsy Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.