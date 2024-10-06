Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $401,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

