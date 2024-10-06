Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $22.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

