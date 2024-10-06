Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.80 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
