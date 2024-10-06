EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPAM. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

