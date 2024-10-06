EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.15.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

