Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $90.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

