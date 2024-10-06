Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Engie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Engie Stock Up 0.1 %
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
