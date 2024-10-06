Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Draganfly Trading Down 0.6 %
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,845.76% and a negative net margin of 303.16%. Research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
