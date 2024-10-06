Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $425.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

