Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$764.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

