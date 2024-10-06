Dimeco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Dimeco Price Performance

DIMC opened at $37.39 on Friday. Dimeco has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dimeco had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Featured Articles

