Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $235.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

