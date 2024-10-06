Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of DWVYF opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30.
About Derwent London
