DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,579 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,521,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.