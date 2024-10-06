DA Davidson Comments on CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

CBFV stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

