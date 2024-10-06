Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

