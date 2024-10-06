Craig Hallum Raises Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $65.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Harrow has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harrow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Harrow by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

