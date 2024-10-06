Cormark Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$10.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$456.12 million, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.07). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.2301144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

