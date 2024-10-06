Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

