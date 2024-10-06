Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $246.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $253.50.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

