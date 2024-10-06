Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $29.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,023,935 shares of company stock worth $31,714,532 over the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 808,515 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

