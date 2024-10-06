Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Sells A$594,900.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.61 ($4.56), for a total value of A$594,900.00 ($410,275.86).
Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 97,331 shares of Challenger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.29), for a total value of A$605,398.82 ($417,516.43).
Challenger Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89.
Challenger Increases Dividend
About Challenger
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.