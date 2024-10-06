Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Acquires £19,885.50 in Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,885.50 ($26,599.12).

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 126.40 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.69) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

